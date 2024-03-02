Decomposed Body Of Woman Found Buried In Deogarh, Murder Suspected

Deogarh: The decomposed body of a woman was found buried at the playground of Madhyapur village under Reamal police station in Deogarh district on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Locals first noticed the body as a dog was trying to pull out the body from the ground. On receiving the information police reached the scene and recovered the body. An investigation has been launched into the matter.