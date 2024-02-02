Budget 2024-25 Is Stepping Stone To Make India Developed Country By 2047: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the Interim Budget 2024-25 as a stepping stone to make India a developed country by 2047.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said this budget was a brilliant, forward-looking, people-centric and growth-stimulating Viksit Bharat Budget.

Shri Pradhan emphasised that the Budget gives further momentum to women-led development, fulfilling aspirations and furthering ease of living for all, green growth and employment generation. He also said that the Budget positions India for incremental all-round development across sectors.

Shri Pradhan complimented the Finance Minister for her far-sighted vision to combine the power of youth and technology in the Viksit Bharat Budget. He said that this budget will pave the way for a golden era of research, innovation and entrepreneurship led by India’s talented Yuva Shakti.

He said that the biggest announcement of this budget is the ‘Jai Anusandhan’ scheme for which ₹1 lakh crore has been announced as a corpus fund, through which private entities may opt for an interest-free loan for 50 years. This will directly benefit India’s new generation, Shri Pradhan added.