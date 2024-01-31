Brown Sugar Seized in Bhubaneswar, Peddler Held

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatpur police seized 15.77 grams of brown sugar in Aiginia area in Bhubaneswar and arrested a drug peddler.

The accused has been identified as Suryakant Nayak (19) of Gora village under Dasapalla police limits in Nayagarh district.

Based on intelligence input, the team of cops conducted a raid in that area and arrested the smuggler. The contraband worth Rs 1,57,000 was recovered from his possession. Also, the police seized a Honda Activa Scooter and cash of Rs. 2700 from the accused.

The accused has been forwarded to the court and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered in the police station against the smuggler.