BJP’s Tejaswi Surya-led “goons” attack Kejriwal’s house, front gate vandalised; AAP says attempt on his life

New Delhi: In a day of high drama, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha managed to reach the entrance to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence and banged on the main door, in what the Aam Aadmi Party said was an attempt on his life.

BJYM national president and Lok Sabha MP Tejaswi Surya led the protesters, many of whom were captured on CCTV breaking the boom barrier and kicking and banging the main gate before painting it red. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a CCTV camera was also damaged. The CM was not at home at the time.

The BJYM had organised a protest march from IP College to the CM’s residence on Wednesday against his remarks on making The Kashmir Files tax free in Delhi. In the assembly, the CM had said that while BJP workers were promoting the movie and the filmmakers had made crores off it, the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits had been exploited.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that “goons of BJP” attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house and broke the CCTV cameras. He alleged that the police escorted them to the CM’s residence instead of stopping them.

“BJP goons kept vandalising CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house. Instead of stopping them, the BJP police brought them to the door of the house,” said Sisodia. He claimed that the anti-social elements broke the CCTV cameras, security barriers and boom barriers placed at Kejriwal’s residence.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the BJP carried out the vandalism and questioned if their actions were in response to AAP’s demand for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.