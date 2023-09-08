AIIMS Bhubaneswar Organises Training on Hospital Administration & Quality Assurance in Healthcare

Bhubaneswar: In an aim to enhance the quality of healthcare services across the state of Odisha in the long term, the Department of Hospital Administration AIIMS Bhubaneswar, has organized a six-day training programme on Hospital Administration and Quality Assurance in Healthcare.

The programme, supported by UNICEF, NHM, and the Government of Odisha has been conducted in compliance with the National Quality Assurance Standards, aims to empower Assistant Managers (Quality Assurance) working at the District levels of National Health Mission (NHM), Odisha.

Inaugurating the training programme AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas emphasized the crucial need for sensitizing healthcare providers to sustainable measures that ensure the quality of healthcare services. Dr. Brunda D., Mission Director of NHM Odisha, encouraged all participants to make the most of this comprehensive week-long training session. She also expressed her appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, and AIIMS Bhubaneswar as a knowledge partner in this endeavor.

Among others State Health Services Director Dr. B K Mohapatra, Director Health Dr. B K Panigrahy, State Consultant (Technical), Quality Assurance, NHM, Odisha Dr. Bijay Swain, and Health Specialist, UNICEF, Odisha Dr. Meena Som also graced the event.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Hospital Administration HoD Dr. Jawahar S K Pillai presiding over the programme informed about the national institute’s pioneering Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) programme in healthcare quality and patient safety, specially designed for medical administrators who have completed their MD in Hospital Administration. Dr. (Maj) M C Sahoo conveyed vote of thanks.

Resource persons, including faculty members and residents from various departments such as Hospital Administration, Pharmacology, Pediatric Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pathology, Microbiology, and Nursing Services participated in the programme. In addition, experts from other hospitals in the city of Bhubaneswar are actively participating. The programme covers a wide range of essential topics, including Quality Management and Safety in Healthcare, Quality Improvement Tools, Hospital Statistics, Statutory Regulations, Ethics, Medication and Surgical Safety, planning and organization of hospital units, Infection control practices and Surveillances, audits, emergency codes, Patient Satisfaction Survey, Outcome Indicators in the National Quality Assurance Standards, and other critical areas like facility management and occupational safety.