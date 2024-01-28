PM Modi Likely To Visit Odisha Twice In February

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha twice in February ahead of the elections 2024.

As per the previous schedule, Modi is set to visit Odisha for one day to attend a programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur on February 3.

PM Modi is likely to visit the state again on February 10, informed Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal today.

“The BJP is organising two Mahila Samavesh (women congregation) in the country. While one will be held in Madhya Pradesh, another will take place in Odisha. The mega public meeting will be held on February 10 in Bhubaneswar. More than 25,000 women from 14 states will gather at the rally and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event on the scheduled date,” he said.