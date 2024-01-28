‘Monkey Man’ Trailer Starring Dev Patel Leaves Indian Fans Intrigued As Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher Make Hollywood Debut

Mumbai: Dev Patel, the Oscar-nominated actor, who shot to fame for his roles in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Lion’, is returning to screens with his directorial debut titled ‘Monkey Man’. Also starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher, who will both be making their Hollywood debuts with the film, ‘Monkey Man’ is an action-packed revenge drama that also marks Patel’s directorial debut.

The trailer of the action thriller Monkey Man has been released. The film stars Dev Patel in his feature directing debut. The over three-minute-long trailer follows a man (Dev)’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother (Adithi Kalkunte) and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Set in India, the film is inspired by the legend of Hanuman. The trailer showed Dev’s character who makes a living in an underground fight club where he gets beaten by popular fighters for cash. During the fight, he wears a gorilla mask. The trailer also gave glimpses of Dev, as a child, spending time with his mother and also how he lost her. As he grows up, he finds ways to take revenge with those who took everything away from him.

According to the official note, ‘Monkey Man’ is an ‘action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless’. The film is inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage.

The film also stars Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher and Makarand Deshpande alongside Dev Patel.

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler and Anjay Nagpal. It will be releasing in theatres on April 5.