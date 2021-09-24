Notorious Gangster Shot Dead In Delhi Court; 2 Gunmen Posed As Lawyers Killed In Police Firing

New Delhi: The Capital’s most wanted gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by two gunmen, who were dressed as lawyers, Delhi’s Rohini court on Friday. In counter-firing, police gunned down both the shooters.

According to reports, Jitendra was presented before the judge today Rohini court number 207 today when a sudden exchange of fire led to chaos and panic inside the court several sessions were going on and many people were present in the court.

It may be mentioned here that Gogi, the most wanted gangster in Delhi before Sandeep Kala, was arrested in March 2020.

“Two criminals opened fire at gangster (Jitender Mann) ‘Gogi’ when he was taken to the (Rohini) court for a hearing. In retaliation, police shot dead both the attackers. One of them was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000,” Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed.

The incident raises serious concern on the security lapse in the court premises after the two attackers, dressed as lawyers, of rival Tillu gang entered the courtroom and opened fire.

Jitender Gogi is a history-sheeter and was involved in several criminal cases in Delhi including murders, attempts to murder, extortion, possession of illegal arms, carjacking, land grabbing, etc.

Reports said that the two gangs had been at a turf war for years and the clashes have been going on even though Jitender Gogi was behind the bars these months. Both the gangs have been running extortion rackets for years in Alipur and Sonipat and a gang war ending in such bloodshed is not the first for them. In the last six years, over 10 members of the two gangs have been killed, reports said.

Gogi was accompanied by the members of the counter-intelligence team on Friday as a few months ago, Gogi’s associate Kuldeep escaped police custody when he was being produced in Karkardooma court. The officials of the counter-intelligence team fired and gunned down the attackers.