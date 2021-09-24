Evening Snacks Recipe: Make Misal Pav
New Delhi: Misal pav is one of the famous Maharashtrian street food in which sprouts curry topped with onions, tomatoes, farsan (fried savory mixture), lemon juice, coriander leaves and served with a side of soft pav.
For pressure cooking:
- 2 cup moth beans/matki (sprouts)
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 cup water
- For masala paste:
- 2 tsp oil
- 2-inch ginger (roughly chopped)
- 1 onion (finely chopped)
- 2 clove garlic
- ¼ cup dry coconut / kopra
- 1 tomato (finely chopped)
- ¼ cup water
Other ingredients:
- 3 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp mustard
- 1 tsp jeera/cumin
Few curry leaves
- 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric / Haldi
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp garam masala / goda masala
- Small piece jaggery / gud
- ½ tsp salt
- 5 cup water
For serving
- 2 cup farsan / mixture
- ½ onion (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)
- 6 pav
- 1 lemon (quarter)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a large kadai heat 3 tbsp oil and splutter 1 tsp mustard, 1 tsp jeera and few curry leaves.
- Also add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp coriander powder and 1 tsp garam masala.
- Saute on low flame till spices turn aromatic.
- Now add in the prepared masala paste and saute well.
- Cook till the oil is released from masala paste.
- Add in cooked matki, small piece jaggery and ½ tsp salt. give a good mix.
- Also add 5 cup water and adjust consistency.
- Cover and boil for 10 minutes or till misal is cooked completely.
- Once the misal is cooked, oil starts to float indicating misal is ready.
- In a serving plate, take matki usal add some farsan over it.
- Top with chopped onions and coriander leaves over it.
- Also, pour ladleful of kat or gravy from sides.
- Finally, serve misal with pav and lemon wedges making a complete misal pav recipe.