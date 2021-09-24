Evening Snacks Recipe: Make Misal Pav

New Delhi: Misal pav is one of the famous Maharashtrian street food in which sprouts curry topped with onions, tomatoes, farsan (fried savory mixture), lemon juice, coriander leaves and served with a side of soft pav.

For pressure cooking:

2 cup moth beans/matki (sprouts)

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt

1 cup water

For masala paste:

2 tsp oil

2-inch ginger (roughly chopped)

1 onion (finely chopped)

2 clove garlic

¼ cup dry coconut / kopra

1 tomato (finely chopped)

¼ cup water

Other ingredients:

3 tbsp oil

1 tsp mustard

1 tsp jeera/cumin

Few curry leaves

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric / Haldi

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala / goda masala

Small piece jaggery / gud

½ tsp salt

5 cup water

For serving

2 cup farsan / mixture

½ onion (finely chopped)

2 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)

6 pav

1 lemon (quarter)

INSTRUCTIONS