Misal Pav
Evening Snacks Recipe: Make Misal Pav

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Misal pav is one of the famous Maharashtrian street food in which sprouts curry topped with onions, tomatoes, farsan (fried savory mixture), lemon juice, coriander leaves and served with a side of soft pav.

For pressure cooking:

  • 2 cup moth beans/matki (sprouts)
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 cup water
  • For masala paste:
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 2-inch ginger (roughly chopped)
  • 1 onion (finely chopped)
  • 2 clove garlic
  • ¼ cup dry coconut / kopra
  • 1 tomato (finely chopped)
  • ¼ cup water

Other ingredients:

  • 3 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp mustard
  • 1 tsp jeera/cumin

Few curry leaves

  • 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • ¼ tsp turmeric / Haldi
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala / goda masala
  • Small piece jaggery / gud
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 5 cup water

For serving

  • 2 cup farsan / mixture
  • ½ onion (finely chopped)
  • 2 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)
  • 6 pav
  • 1 lemon (quarter)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, in a large kadai heat 3 tbsp oil and splutter 1 tsp mustard, 1 tsp jeera and few curry leaves.
  2. Also add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp coriander powder and 1 tsp garam masala.
  3. Saute on low flame till spices turn aromatic.
  4. Now add in the prepared masala paste and saute well.
  5. Cook till the oil is released from masala paste.
  6. Add in cooked matki, small piece jaggery and ½ tsp salt. give a good mix.
  7. Also add 5 cup water and adjust consistency.
  8. Cover and boil for 10 minutes or till misal is cooked completely.
  9. Once the misal is cooked, oil starts to float indicating misal is ready.
  10. In a serving plate, take matki usal add some farsan over it.
  11. Top with chopped onions and coriander leaves over it.
  12. Also, pour ladleful of kat or gravy from sides.
  13. Finally, serve misal with pav and lemon wedges making a complete misal pav recipe.
Breaking