Huawei Nova Series Launched With Quad Rear Cameras: Know Details

New Delhi: The Chinese tech giant, Huawei has launched a series of mid-range smartphones that includes Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro. Talking about the difference between the latest smartphones, the Huawei Nova 9 Pro features a dual selfie camera and 100W fast charging. The Huawei Nova 9, on the other hand, has a selfie camera and a 66W charge. The Huawei Nova 9 Pro also has a larger display than the ones available on the Nova 9.

Huawei Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro Price

Huawei Nova 9 price From RMB 2,699 (Approximately Rs. 30,800) For the base 128GB storage variant. There is also a 256GB storage option priced at RMB 2,999 (about Rs 34,200). In contrast, Huawei Nova 9 Pro teeth The price is RMB 3,499 For the 128GB storage model (about Rs .40,000), for the 256GB variant CNY 3,899 (about Rs .44,500). Both phones are currently available for pre-order in China and are available for sale on September 29th. You can choose from black, blue, green, and purple color options.

Details of global availability and pricing for the Huawei Nova 9 Series have not yet been announced.

Huawei Nova 9 specifications

Talking about the specification, the new smartphone comes with a dual SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 9 HarmonyOS 2 It is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but not the Android operating system commonly used on traditional smartphones. The custom platform is preloaded with features such as multi-camera shooting, cross-device file management, and improved connectivity with other Huawei devices such as smartwatches and tablets. The Huawei Nova 9 also features a 6.57 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,340 pixels) OLED display with curved edges and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. The display also offers refresh rates up to 120Hz, touch sampling rates of 300Hz, and a wide color gamut of P3. It also has a 6.57 inch Full HD + OLED display. The smartphone supports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Equipped with SoC, Adreno 642LG PU, and 8GB RAM as standard equipment.

The Huawei Nova 9 features a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.9 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The rear camera setup includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter in combination with an LED flash. The Huawei Nova 9 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor and f / 2.0 lens on the front.

Huawei Nova 9 offers 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. Connection options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C ports. Smartphones also include a set of sensors, including accelerometers, ambient light, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and proximity sensors. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the display.

The Huawei Nova 9 has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 66W ultra-fast charging via a given wired charger. What’s more, the phone measures 160×73.7×7.77mm and weighs 175 grams.