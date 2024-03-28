Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya confirms reconciliation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has now confirmed that the couple have reconciled and are living together again.

In an interview with ETimes, Aaliya revealed that they’ve decided to get back together because of their kids. “I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now, that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered. There’s no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora (daughter) and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully,” said Aaliya.

Rumours of their reconciliation surfaced when on Tuesday, Aaliya shared a picture with Nawazuddin and their kids. She captioned the post, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers (champagne clink and two hearts emojis).” A year ago, Aaliya had said the actor was “an irresponsible father” and alleged that he had sent away their minor daughter alone with his “male manager” who hugged her “multiple times in an inappropriate manner.”