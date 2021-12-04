Here’s a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding invitation card

Mumbai: Television actor Shraddha Arya gave a glimpse of actor Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain’s wedding card on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a video which showed her opening Ankita’s wedding invitation in blue.

In the video, Shraddha can be seen opening a royal blue invitation box of Ankita and Vicky’s wedding invitation. The wedding date inside the card reads December 2021 and the venue says Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Shraddha added Kumar Sanu’s famous wedding song Taare Hain Baaraati in the background of the video.