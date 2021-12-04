Global Covid Caseload Crosses 264.89 Million

Washington: The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 264.89 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.24 million and vaccination to over 8.11 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 264,892,562 and 5,242,384 respectively. And the total number of vaccine doses administered was 8,118,138,512.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 48,990,127 and 787,695, respectively according to the CSSE.