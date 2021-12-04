Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah Passes Away

New Delhi: The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away at the age of 88 in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Reportedly, he was taken to STAR Hospitals in Hyderabad this morning in an unresponsive state where he breathed his last.

Konijeti Rosaiah was Governor of Karnataka for two months and served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2016.

Born in July 1933 at Vemuru in Guntur district, the Commerce graduate has been active in politics since his student days in the Hindu College, Guntur. Mr. Rosaiah served as a member of the AP Legislative Council in 1968, 1974, and 1980 and became a Minister for Roads and Buildings in 1979 under Marri Channa Reddy.