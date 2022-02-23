ED Arrests NCP Leader Nawab Malik In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The ED said that Mallick has his connection in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the underworld.

The NCP leader was taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai today morning for questioning in a money-laundering probe.

The central probe agency summoned Malik to its office to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reacting to his arrest, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said, “Will win, won’t bow down”. He said this while coming out of the ED office in Mumbai.