Huawei Unveils MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition 2022: Report

New Delhi: Huawei has reportedly launched its latest laptop named Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) in China. The new laptop from Huawei is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor that has yet to be confirmed. Huawei MateBook D15 (2022) also comes with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. It packs a 56Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. Read on to know more about the latest device.

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition in 2022 Price

The Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) has been released in China and costs CNY 4,399, according to a report by ITHome (roughly Rs. 83,120). Pre-orders for the Huawei laptop are expected to begin on February 27. Take this information with a grain of salt until it receives official confirmation.

Specs of Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022)

Full HD IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 300 nits of peak brightness are all features of the Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022), according to a report from Huawei Central. In addition, the display is believed to be constructed with a three-sided micro-frame.

Unnamed AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors are rumoured to be found in the next Huawei MateBook D15 (Ryzen Edition) (2022). AMD R5 5625U or AMD R7 5825U processors are expected to be included in the laptop, according to ITHome’s report.

Six cores and 12 threads are available in the first model, with a maximum clock speed of 4.3Ghz. A maximum clock speed of 4.5GHz is achieved by the latter, which has eight cores and 16 threads in total. The RAM and storage specs are still being worked on at this time.

MateBook D15 (2022) laptops with Intel Core CPUs were also released by Huawei last year. According to reports, the specifications of both AMD- and Intel-powered laptops are expected to be nearly identical. With up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, the Huawei MateBook D15 (2022) is equipped with an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor and runs on Windows 10 Pro.

Using a USB Type-C connector, the laptops in the Huawei MateBook D15 (2022) series have a 56-watt-hour battery that supports 65-watt rapid charging. Additionally, the laptops feature Bluetooth v5 or v5.1 as well as Wi-Fi 6. However, they do not have a LAN port. Additionally, the Huawei laptops have a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.