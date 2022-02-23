IAF To Participate In Exercise Cobra Warrior In United Kingdom

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will participate in a multi-nation air exercise named ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’ at Waddington, the UK from 06 to 27 March 2022.

IAF Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will participate in the exercise along with fighter aircraft of the UK and other leading Air Forces.

The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating Air Forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship.

This will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability.

Five Tejas aircraft will fly to the United Kingdom. IAF C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction.