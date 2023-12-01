CM Naveen Sanctions Rs 24.48 Cr for New ITI in Jharsuguda’s Lakhanpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the establishment of an ITI at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district and sanctioned Rs 24.48 crore.

This expenditure cost for setting up the new ITI will be met from the District Mineral Fund.

Notably, Jharsuguda district is a mining region and there is a need for skilled manpower for mining and other related work.

Keeping this in view, the Chief Minister has decided to establish an ITI here. This new ITI will impart training in 9 subjects.

With the sanctioned funds, Academic and Workshop Buildings will be constructed and various tools and equipment will be purchased.