Youth’s Body Recovered From Mahanadi

Jagatpur: Jagatpur police recovered the body of a youth in river Mahanadi near Gate 3 of Jobra Barrage on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased youth was identified as Radhakrishna Mohapatra, 28, of Sukinda area of Jajpur district.

Mohapatra had been working as a van driver at a hospital run by the Hariharananda Charitable Trust in Nimapur for a few months.

Police have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem to SCB Medical College & Hospital.

The cause of death was not immediately clear, and police have started an investigation into the case. A complaint was lodged with the police after the body was identified by the trust.