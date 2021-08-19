11,006 nursing officer posts created in Odisha health dept, informs CMO

Bhubaneswar: Under the direction of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a total of 11,006 nursing officer posts have been created in the State Health Department.

The decision has been taken in order to make healthcare more efficient and effective, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Thursday.

The posts will be filled in the main hospitals of all the districts of the state along with the community health centers (CHCs), maternity and pediatric centers and various medical colleges. All of these positions will be filled in two phases in accordance with the Odisha Nursing Service Rules 2018.

Of these post, 874 are in the district headquarters hospitals, 5,400 in CHCs, and 2,659 in the maternity and pediatric centers. A total of 8933 posts have been created at the district level. In addition, 2,083 posts have been created in various medical colleges and hospitals in the state.