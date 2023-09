Odisha Govt Effects OAS Reshuffle

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Tuesday effected a reshuffle in OAS cadres transferring several officers.

An official notification has been issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department in this regard.

Mahesh Kumar Choudhury, Additional Commissioner, Settlement & Consolidation, Berhampur is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, MS & ME Department.

Lokanath Dalabehera, General Manager, R.l.C., Ganjam is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Settlement & Consolidation, Berhampur.

Dr. Sweta Kumar Dash, Joint Commissioner (Estate), BDA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, BMC, Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.

Lagnajit Rout, Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep with additional charge of Executive Officer, Paradip Municipality is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur.

Niranjan Behera, Sub-Collector, Kendrapada UoT as Additional District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur is now posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Jagatsinghpur.

Shesadev Mishra, Sub-Collector, Kandhamal is transferred and posted as Settlement Officer, Dhenkanal-Keonjhar Major Settlement, Dhenkanal.

Ranjan Kumar Jena, Sub-Collector, Banki is transferred and posted as O.S.D., Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.

Jyoti Sankar Ray, Sub-Collector, Bhanjanagar UoT as Sub Collector, Kendrapara is now posted as Sub-Collector, Kandhamal.

Anil Kumar Sethy, Sub Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Bhanjanagar.

Prasana Kumar Patra, Sub-Collector, Chhatrapur, Ganjam is transferred and posted as General Manager, R.l.C., Ganjam.

Rama Chandra Soren, PA, ITDA, Baripada, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar.

Rabindra Kumar Pradhan, Additional Sub Collector, Puri is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Kendrapada.

Samikshya Nayak, PD, DUDA, Jharsuguda is transferred and posted as Settlement Officer, Sambalpur-Kalahandi Major Settlement, Sambalpur with effect from 01 .10.2023.

Gayatri Datta Nayak, BDO, Sanakhemundi is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Aska Co-operative Sugar lndustries Ltd., Aska, Ganjam on foreign service terms & conditions.