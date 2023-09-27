Nine killed in explosion as kids play with rocket launcher shell in Pakistan’s Sindh

At least nine people, including five children, of the same family were killed on Wednesday when a rocket launcher’s shell exploded at a house when the kids were playing with the ammunition in Pakistan’s Sindh province, news agency PTI reported citing police officials.

Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohil Khosa confirmed the incident, revealing that among the casualties were five children, two women, and two men, all belonging to the same family. In addition to the fatalities, five other individuals sustained injuries in the blast and were transported to a hospital for medical attention, the report said.

“This is an area on the riverine belt and the rocket shell must have been left there by dacoits who hide out deep into the riverine belt areas,” Khoso was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to the report, the SSP informed that the police had arrived at the scene, and further investigations were underway. An “emergency” had been declared at the Kandhkot Civil Hospital to manage the situation effectively.