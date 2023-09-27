SRK & Team Jawan announce ‘Buy-One-Get-One Ticket Free’ Offer!

In a touching moment, SRK came across a fan’s heartfelt plea on Twitter. This fan longed to share the magic of ‘Jawan’ with his son but couldn’t find tickets. Without hesitation, SRK responded with a heartwarming gesture and requested his production house red chillies to offer a discount on tickets so people can catch the film with their loved ones.

Following SRK’s request, makers of Jawan promptly, announced a Buy-One-Get-One Ticket free on Jawan, encouraging all to bring their loved ones, creating an opportunity for families to experience the film together.

The release of ‘Jawan’ brought people back to cinema halls, reigniting the joy of watching films on the big screen. Its compelling narrative and repeat value made it a must-watch for movie buffs. ‘Jawan’ has become a festival for all movie lovers, transcending boundaries and celebrating the magic of cinema. There’s no stopping Shah Rukh Khan! His latest monstrous hit, ‘Jawan,’ has taken the world by storm, achieving remarkable milestones that have left audiences across the globe in awe.

The offer on JAWAN of Buy-One-Get-One Ticket free can be availed by everyone for tickets booked online across India for the dates of Sep 28th (Thu), 29th (Fri) and 30th (Sat) on ticketing sites only. The gesture aims to extend the joy of ‘Jawan’ to families, friends, and loved ones, inviting them to share the magic of cinema!

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Bhai ko, behen ko…

Dushman ko, Yaar ko…

And of course, apne Pyaar ko…

Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega! Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami…

Yaani Poore Parivaar ko.

Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!! Toh kal se… Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar… Just Buy 1 ticket and get the… pic.twitter.com/Qr9gI4ihcO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

