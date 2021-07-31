MS Dhoni’s New Look Breaks The Internet
New Delhi: MS Dhoni captured the attention of his billion Indian fans as he sported a new hairstyle and beard look in a series of photos shared by Aalim.
The post has quickly gone viral with fans flooding the comment section with comments of appreciation.
Legend Dhoni👑 Sports A Dashing Look 🔥🔥🔥
Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni 🔥🔥🔥#MSD #mahendrasinghdhoni #dhoni #msdhoni #fauxhawk #dhonisnewhaircut #dhonistyle #captaincool #aalimhakim #hakimsaalim #viral #trending pic.twitter.com/h17NX8qbDB
— Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) July 30, 2021
The former Indian captain came to Mumbai for a friendly football match, shot with choreographer Farhan Khan for a commercial before his recent mohawk look went viral, sending his avid fans into a frenzy.
The CSK skipper will now be gearing up for the final leg of IPL 14, which is set to resume from September 19 in the UAE.