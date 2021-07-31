MS Dhoni’s New Look Breaks The Internet

New Delhi: MS Dhoni captured the attention of his billion Indian fans as he sported a new hairstyle and beard look in a series of photos shared by Aalim.

The post has quickly gone viral with fans flooding the comment section with comments of appreciation.

The former Indian captain came to Mumbai for a friendly football match, shot with choreographer Farhan Khan for a commercial before his recent mohawk look went viral, sending his avid fans into a frenzy.

The CSK skipper will now be gearing up for the final leg of IPL 14, which is set to resume from September 19 in the UAE.