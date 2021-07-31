COVID Delta Variant Transmissible As Chickenpox: US Report

New York: The Delta variant of the coronavirus is as contagious as chickenpox and could cause severe illness, according to an internal document at the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The latest development comes as US President Joe Biden said that “in all probability” new guidelines or restrictions would be imposed in response to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The Delta variant has been blamed for the explosion of infections not only in the US, but also across the world.

The Delta variant, which was first reported in India, is more transmissible than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu and smallpox, the report said.