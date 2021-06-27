Minor Gang-Raped, Forced Into Prostitution By Father In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: A minor girl from Rajasthan’s Jodhopur district was allegedly forced into prostitution by her father and stepmother, police said, adding that the matter came to light on Sunday when the girl managed to escape from the captivity and lodged the comlapint at Mathania police.

According to police, the minor’s father, a chronic alcoholic, often sent his daughter to parties with Langa Manganiyar (folk singers) for the past seven months, where some people would take her for a dance and sexually abuse her.

During one of these parties this year during Holi, the minor was gang-raped by four men and got pregnant, police said.

When the minor refused to attend these parties, her inebriated father would beat her and threaten her to not speaking to anyone about the incident.

After evicting the minor’s mother from the house, the accused father forced her into prostitution, for which he would receive between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000.

On June 21, the minor escaped from his father’s place and narreted ordeal to her older sister and maternal grandmother in Kelava Kala.

Following this, the minor told police that she got pregnant after the gang rape but remained silent for days fearing her father and later lodged complaint against the accused and her father.

Evidence is being collected and strict action would be taken against all the accused, police said and added that the girl’s statement has been recorded but her medical examination yet to be done.