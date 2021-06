Bhubaneswar: The Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) on Sunday appointed office bearers to different posts of the women’s wing of the regional party. The names were approved by BMJD president Snehangini Churia.

This order of appointment comes into force with immediate effect as per the direction of BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said BJD’s General Secretary (Media Affairs), Manas Mangaraj.