MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Accused Of Public Indecency; P Nation Briefly Comments

Seoul: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has been accused of public indecency by the Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity.

On July 10, the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul stated that they received a complaint against Hwasa for public indecency from the Student Parents Human Rights Protection Solidarity and that the investigation is under progress.

In response to the report, Hwasa’s agency P Nation briefly commented, “We understand that the police are reviewing the case.”

Previously on May 12, Hwasa performed at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival while filming tvN’s “Dancing Queens on the Road.” At the time, Hwasa sang her solo song “Don’t” during which she made a suggestive gesture, resulting in the Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity to file a complaint.

It was reported that the Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity accused Hwasa of causing discomfort to viewers and claimed that Hwasa caused the public to feel shame by making a gesture that is out of the performance’s context.