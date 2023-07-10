Odisha Cabinet Approves 9 Proposals Including ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ Scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet meeting, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was held in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. Ministers of the State Cabinet attended the meeting.

After the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Industries, MSME & Energy Department Pratap Keshari Dev briefed the press about the decisions taken in the cabinet related to the new Scheme- “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha”.

Thereafter Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena briefed the Press about other agenda items on which the decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting.

The following total no of 9 proposals related to 6 departments were presented in the Cabinet Meeting and all have been approved.

Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department

Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha: The State Government has modified the guidelines of the earlier intervention “Ama Gaon Ama Bikash” by giving it a new dimension in the form of “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha” under State Plan to make it effective from the Financial Year 2023-24 for taking up measures to augment rural infrastructure leading to accelerated growth as well as to Promote, Preserve and Protect Jagannath culture and tradition of the State.

The details of the scheme:

The vision of the intervention is to transform Odisha into a modern and aspirational Odisha retaining the essence, soul and spirit of Jagannath culture and spreading over to the world. Odisha is the Land that gave Jagannath Culture to the world. A culture that is based on universal love, service and equality.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide missing links to the existing small and essential projects and the development of infrastructure. Also achieving empowerment of women, and youth, bridging the critical gap in education, digital and sports facilities :

Improvement of infrastructure for primary education and also providing missing links to the existing development infrastructure, construction, modernization and expansion works Creating additional facilities for Mission Shakti Groups at the GP level. Bridging critical gaps at the GP level to improve rural areas by way of providing urban facilities. Development of sports facilities for the youth. Providing Banking Facilities Improvement of digital access in terms of mobile connectivity, optical fibre connectivity, WiFi and internet connectivity

There is a budget provision of Rs. 4000.00 Crore under the scheme from the State Budget.

The scheme will cover all Gram Panchayats in each Block of the State with an entitlement of Rs. 50 lahks.

The project cost shall be between Rs. 2.50 lakh to Rs.10.00 lakh.

The projects under the scheme shall be suggested/ recommended by local people/community organizations/public representatives and other stakeholders.

The consolidated G.P. wise project list of the Block shall be submitted to PR & DW Department with the signatures of the Collector and President, Zilla Parishad of the district for due examination and approval of the Government.

The Panchayat Samiti shall execute the work departmentally following due procedure. The Collector shall be authorized to select any other agency/agencies for the execution of work.

Transparency measures such as a web-based MIS for monitoring the Scheme and a dedicated app for sharing photographs before, during and after each project with GIS tagging shall be developed under the scheme.

ST & SC Development Minorities And Backward Classes Welfare Department

Inclusion of Kui language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India. The State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on 10.07.2023 recommended the proposal for the inclusion of the Kui language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India.

Inclusion of the ” Kui” language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India will add the following benefits to the Kandh tribe of Odisha

It will help in the preservation, promotion, and propagation of the Kui language and culture.

Activities such as publication, creation of content and recognition will get momentum.

Create an eco-system to facilitate research & Studies anchored around the preservation, promotion and propagation of the Kui Language.

More than seven Lakh Kui-speaking Indigenous people will be benefitted from this decision.

The cabinet decision to recommend the inclusion of the Kui language in the 8th schedule will have no financial implications.

Works Department

The government of Odisha have decided to construct High-Level Bridge over River Kharasrota on Nua Bazar- Balitara Ghat Road in the District of Kendrapara through the EPC Mode of Contract. The said bridge will provide all-weather connectivity and it will provide connectivity to the missing link between Aul Block & Rajkanika Block of Kendrapara District. So also it will bring connectivity to Chandabali Block in Bhadrak District. The project will benefit the people residing in the villages under the above blocks by bringing direct connectivity and also enhancing economic activities.

State Cabinet has approved the lowest EPC Tender of BEKEM Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. amounting to Rs.97,24,50,001 only for the execution of the above work. The project is targeted to be completed within a span of 30 calendar months.

Energy Department

With a view to ensuring quality and reliable power supply to the consumers, the Cabinet had sanctioned 473 nos. of 33/11 KY Primary sub-stations and associated lines under phase-1 to III of ODSSP with an approved outlay of Rs. 3843 Crs. Most of the works under these phases have been completed. Subsequently, under phase-IV of ODSSP, Cabinet has approved 99 nos. of 33/11 kV sub-stations & 64 nos. of independent lines with an outlay of Rs. 1796.73 Crs. At present, these projects are under execution.

However, there is a necessity to take up further system improvement works as such as up-gradation of Distribution Transformers, replacement of old/ damaged conductors, strengthening of existing 11 kV and 33 kV lines, construction of new 33 kV & 11 kV lines, conversion of single phase LT network to 3 phase, installation of line voltage regulator transformers along with construction of new PSS in needy areas.

Accordingly, phase-V of ODSSP under the Chief Minister’s Power Development Programme (CMPDP) has been formulated to address the low voltage issues in rural areas. The proposed outlay of the scheme is Rs. 1284.49 Crs. to be utilized during FY 2023-24 & 2024-25. These projects shall be executed by the respective DISCOMs.

Today the Cabinet approved the proposal for the execution of various system improvement works in the distribution network under phase-V of ODSSP (under CMPDP).

Revenue And Disaster Management Department

The State Government have decided to sanction of lease of government land measuring Ac.8.693 dec. in Mouza- Balangir (Ga) under Balangir Tahasil of Balangir district in favour of Rajendra University, Balangir for infrastructure development of the University free of premium and incidental charges basis. However, the Rajendra University authorities shall have to pay a token amount of Re. One per annum towards annual ground rent and cess.

Revenue & Disaster Management

For better utilization of an unused portion of leased land, by the units/lessees from IDCO and to facilitate the prospective entrepreneurs for the development of Industries in the state, stamp duty and registration fees on a deed executed for surrender/rectification of lease between party already allotted land by IDCO and fresh lease deed between IDCO and the concerned party for part of the surrendered land is exempted.

Revenue & Disaster Management

The State Government have decided to sanction of lease of government land measuring Ac.5.00 dec. in Mouza- Brahmaniput under Machhakund Tahasil of Koraput district in favour of Lamtaput Degree College, Lamtaput on free of premium and incidental charges basis for the construction of the College building. However, the College authorities shall have to pay annual ground rent @ 0.25% of the market value of the land and cess @ 75% of the annual ground rent for such lease.

Revenue & Disaster Management

The State Government have decided to exempt Kharif Compulsory Basic Water Rate (CBWR) of a non-recurring amount of Rs.4,37,120 and a recurring amount of Rs.36,103 due to the non-supply of KALO Irrigation Project canal water to the farmers of village Niz- Kainsari under Udala Tahasil of Mayurbhanj District. The ayacut area of the Irrigation project shall be modified accordingly by excluding the plots not getting canal water.

Home Department

Amendment to the Odisha Secretariat Executive Assistants’ and Personal Assistants’ (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1997.

As per the instructions made in the G.A. & P.G. Department Resolution No.33329/Gen, dt.24.11.2022, it was felt necessary to raise the promotion quota of Group-D employees from the existing 5% to 20% in order to provide a wide scope for promotion of Group-D employees to Group-C posts of Junior Executive Assistant. Keeping in view the above resolution made by the G.A. & P.G. Department, rule-6 of Odisha Secretariat Executive Assistants’ and Personal Assistants’ (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1997 were suggested to be changed. This will ensure the flow of talented Group-D employees with the required knowledge in basic computer skills to enter the Group-C post of Junior Executive Assistant.

Therefore, to enhance the promotion quota to 20% of Group-D employees, necessary changes have been made under rule 6 of the said rules.