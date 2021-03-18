Gujarat: Bus Services Suspended In Ahmedabad From Today Till Further Notice

Ahmedabad: Amid spike in COVID cases, authorities here have suspended buses operating under Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System from today until further orders.

The decision to halt transportation services in the city comes in the backdrop of fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met chief ministers of states and Union territories in this regard and called for “quick and decisive” steps to stop the emerging “second peak” of the infection.

Meanwhile, the state government also imposed night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot between 10pm and 6am from Wednesday.

Gujarat recorded 1,122 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest spike since December last year, taking the infection count to 281,173. According to a health official, Gujarat’s daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, 2020, but a surge in cases was seen after February.