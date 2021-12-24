Akshay-Dhanush-Sara Starrer “Atrangi Re” & Ranveer Singh’s “83” Out To Watch

Mumbai: ‘Atrangi Re’ released today on Disney plus Hotstar and to watch the film you will need a Disney plus Hotstar subscription.

With its plans starting from 299/month for their premium monthly plan, 899/year for their super plan, 1499/year for their premium plan. So, all the new releases can be seen on Disney plus Hotstar Multiplex with subscriptions.

Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan is a twisted love triangle. The tale revolves around Vishnu (Dhanush) and Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) who are forced to marry each other. Both Rinku and Vishnu learn that they are not happy with the alliance and decide to part ways once they reach Delhi. However, Vishnu eventually falls in love with Rinku, who too gets fond of him. And then enters Akshay Kumar, who’s a long time lover of Sara. The confusion arises when Sara’s character does not want to choose between Vishnu and Sajad. Instead, she wants both the men as her lovers.

Director Kabir Khan’s cricket drama ’83’ released on theatres on December 24, 2021. The film revolves around India’s historical 1983 cricket World Cup win. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

You can book 83’s tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.