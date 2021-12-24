11 Places In Odisha Record Temperature Below 10°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 places in Odisha recorded temperatures below 10 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Friday.

Phulbani was the coldest with a temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius, followed by Daringbadi and Sundargarh with 7.5, Sonepur with 8.2, Titilagarh with 8.3, Keonjhar with 8.6, and Jharsuguda with 8.8 degree Celsius.

It was followed by Bhawanipatna and Boudh with 9.0, Hirakud with 9.5, and Koraput with 9.6 degree Celsius.