Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor

Nuapada: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Khariar area of Nuapada district.

The Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Nuapada convicted Tankadhar Bhoi under POCSO Act and other sections of IPC for raping a minor girl of his own locality in 2019.

The Court has also ordered Bhoi to pay Rs 20,000 fine, failing which he would undergo imprisonment of one more year.

Similarly, the court has directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 6 lakh to the minor survivor.

The incident had occuirred in 2019. A case had been registered under POCSWO Act and other relevant sections of IPC.