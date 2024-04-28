J&K: Four Killed, Two Injured as Vehicle Falls into River Sindh

J&K: In a shocking incident, four people have died, two others are injured and three people are missing after a car skidded off the road at Gagangeer and plunged into Sindh River in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

As per the police, the incident took place at around 4 pm when a vehicle carrying nine passengers was en route to Kangan in the Ganderbal district from Sonamarg. The vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into the Sindh stream in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Upon receiving the information, the police, along with SDRF and other rescue forces, rushed to the scene to carry out a rescue operation. So far, four bodies have been recovered from the Sindh stream, and two of the victims were rescued in an injured condition. The injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, three persons are still missing from the spot of the accident.

“On receiving this information PS Gund along with SDRF and other forces started the rescue operation, during which 2 injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment and four bodies were also retrieved from the spot,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police have detained the driver of the Tavera taxi who jumped out before the vehicle dropped into the stream. The identities of the passengers have yet to be confirmed. Further investigation into the matter is underway.