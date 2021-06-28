Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine for 12-18 age group by August

New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chairman Dr NK Arora on Sunday said that the Covid-19 vaccine developed for children above the age of 12 years by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila will be available by August.

Last week official sources had informed that Zydus Cadila is likely to apply to the central drugs regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

Earlier this month, the Centre had filed an affidavit in response to the SC’s questions about the vaccination policy in the country that underwent an overhaul. The Centre also briefed the court about the status of vaccine availability in the country, and its overall plan to vaccinate all adults by December end.

Notably, the procurement of Bio E Subunit vaccine and Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine will be subject to approval which will come in the near future.