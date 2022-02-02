Zydus Cadila Begins Supply Of Its Anti-Covid Vaccine To Centre

New Delhi: ZyCoV-D, which was cleared by the DCGI in August last year, has started supplying the first batch of the vaccine to the Union government, said the company.

“We have started the supply of the three-dose ZyCoV-D to the Government of India. We are also planning to make it available in the private market,” the pharmaceutical firm said in a statement.

The anti-Covid vaccine developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, which received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in August last year, is the only needle-free coronavirus vaccine in the world.

It is also the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine, and will be administered in three doses, on days 0, 28 and 56.

It has been priced at Rs 358 per dose (Rs 265 per dose plus Rs 93 for the applicator through which it will be administered each time), which means that in all, a beneficiary will have to spend Rs 1074 to be inoculated with ZyCoV-D.