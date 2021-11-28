ZTE Unveils Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition Smartphone With 1 TB: Check Price

New Delhi: ZTE has unveiled its latest smartphone with 1TB storage, called Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition. It is the first smartphone to be released with 1GB of internal storage and 18GB of RAM worldwide. The new smartphone comes with an exclusive gift box that shows the orbit of the space station around the Earth. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Version: Price and Availability

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace is priced at CNY 6,998, which is approximately Rs 82,155 in Indian currency. The handset is available in China and will not debut in any other market. For more technology news, subscribe to our YouTube channel, if you haven’t already.

Specification

Talking about the specification, the latest ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, a 20: 9 aspect ratio, and 10 bits. the depth and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The handset is powered by an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB and 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. The device runs on MYOS11, which is based on Android 11 and supports a dual-sim card.

In terms of optics, it features a quad-camera unit with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 64-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens. The front has a 16-megapixel camera for selfie and video calling.

Talking about the sensor and connectivity, the fingerprint sensor is displayed and the connection options are 5G and dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and GPS / GLONASS. The Axon 30 Ultra has a 4,600 mAh battery under the hood and 66 W quick charge supports.