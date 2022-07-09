ZTE Blade V40 Pro With 6.67-Inch AMOLED, UNISOC T618 SoC Launched: More Details Here

New Delhi: ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone has been launched in Mexico. The smartphone runs on Android 11. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T618 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Read on to know more about the handset.

Pricing & availability

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro has been priced at $365 in Mexico. It is available in Green and Aurora colours and can be purchased from telcel.com.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro specs, options

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro sports activities with a 6.67-inch AMOLED show with a centered punch gap for the selfie digital camera and covers the complete DCI-P3 large colour gamut. The smartphone runs on Android 11. Under the hood, it’s powered by an octa-core Unisoc T618 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the digital camera entrance, the ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple digital camera setup, which features a 5-megapixel macro digital camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel entrance digital camera with an AI–listed facial magnificence filter.

In phrases of battery, as talked about above, the ZTE Blade V40 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery with 65W quick charging help. Moreover, the smartphone weighs 163.9×76.2×8.3mm.