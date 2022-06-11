ZTE Blade A52 Launched With Fusion RAM: More Details Here

New Delhi: ZTE The Blade A52 smartphone has been launched in multiple markets. The ZTE Blade A52 is powered by unnamed octa-core CPUs, reportedly Unisoc SC9863A, and the ZTE Blade 5G gets a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

ZTE Blade A52 value, availability

The ZTE Blade A52 value has been set at MYR 399 (roughly Rs. 7,000) for the lone 2GB RAM + 64GB storage choice. It is obtainable for buying in Silk Gold and Space Grey colour choices.

ZTE Blade A52 specs

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade A52 runs Android 11 and sports activities a 6.52-inch HD+ show. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. For pictures and movies, the smartphone will get a triple rear digicam setup with a 13-megapixel major, 2-megapixel secondary, and one other 2-megapixel sensor. There is a 5-megapixel entrance digicam for selfies and video calls.

The ZTE Blade A52 comes with 64GB storage (expandable to as much as 512GB through a microSD card). Connectivity choices embrace a Micro USB port, NFC, Wi-Fi, and three.5mm headphone port. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and there’s a fingerprint sensor on the again. The cellphone measures 168×77.5×9.4mm and weighs 213.9g.