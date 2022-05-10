ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Series Launched With 100-Megapixel Camera: Price, Details

New Delhi: ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and Axon 40 Pro has been launched in China. ZTE has also placed an under-display selfie camera on the Axon 40 Ultra. These handsets pack a battery with 5,000mAh capacity and sport a curved AMOLED display. The newly released Axon 40 lineup is said to succeed the Axon 30 series that was released in April 2021.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, Axon 40 Pro Price

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a starting price of CNY 5,000 (Roughly Rs 57,600) in China for the base 8GB/256GB model. The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra’s price is set at CNY 5,300 (Roughly Rs 61,100) for the 12GB/256GB option. The handset is available in black and silver colours.

The ZTE Axon 40 Pro boasts a starting price of CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,500). The handset is available in Crystal Mist Blue, Magic Night Black, and Star Orange colour options.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra specifications, features

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (2,480×1,116 pixels) display, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. This smartphone runs on Android 12-based MyOS 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

For optics, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a 64-megapixel IMX787 primary sensor along with an f/1.6 aperture. There is also a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel periscopic telephoto lens. On the front, it features an under-display 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Axon 40 Ultra is equipped with dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS:X Ultra technology. It is equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor. There is also an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. It supports NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.