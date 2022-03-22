Zomato To Launch ‘Zomato Instant’ For 10-Min Food Delivery

New Delhi: Online food aggregator Zomato will soon launch its 10-minute food delivery. The company will pilot Zomato Instant with four stations in Gurugram from next month onwards.

In a blog, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said customers are increasingly demanding “quicker answers to their needs”, and that sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app.

“Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally!” he said.

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10

Delivery partner safety – 10/10

Delivery time – 10 minutes Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

