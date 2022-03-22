Zomato
Tech

Zomato To Launch ‘Zomato Instant’ For 10-Min Food Delivery

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 3

New Delhi: Online food aggregator Zomato will soon launch its 10-minute food delivery. The company will pilot Zomato Instant with four stations in Gurugram from next month onwards.

In a blog, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said customers are increasingly demanding “quicker answers to their needs”, and that sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app.

“Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally!” he said.

Check out the post below:

<>

</>

Pradeep Sahoo 11897 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

20 − one =

Breaking