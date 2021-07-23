Zomato Market Cap Breaches Rs 1 Lakh Crore With Share Price Holding Above Rs 120

Mumbai: Zomato shares made a strong stock market debut on Friday, listing at Rs 115 apiece on BSE. Zomato shares surged 51.32 per cent or Rs 39 from IPO price of Rs 76.

Soon after going into trade, Zomato shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 138, nearly doubling IPO investors money. The total market capitalisation of this online food ordering platform surged to Rs 1 lakh crore from listing level of Rs 90,219.57 crore.

While on NSE, Zomato shares surged nearly 53 per cent or Rs 40 to Rs 116 apiece. In traded volume terms, 42 lakh shares have exchanged hands on BSE, while 19.41 crore units traded on NSE, so far. The Rs 9,375-crore IPO was sold in a price band of Rs 74-76 a share during 14-16 July.

The mega public issue of the food-tech unicorn saw a subscription of over 38 times, receiving a robust response from all pockets of investors. Zomato’s IPO is the first Indian internet unicorn to make its stock market debut. This much-awaited public issue is the largest to hit Dalal Street since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ Rs 10,341-crore IPO in March 2020.