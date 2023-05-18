Zomato Launches Own UPI Services In India

Mumbai: In a bid to make payments easy for customers, online food delivery platform Zomato has launched its own unified payments interface (UPI) services in India. Zomato has joined hands with ICICI Bank for making UPI payments from the platform, media reports say.

According to Zomato, the introduction of UPI payment method is a safe way to complete transactions and to provide an additional layer of security, a user can add a security PIN to it. This development comes at a time when merchant payments on UPI in India are projected to hit $1 trillion by FY26. With the launch of Zomato UPI, the online food delivery platform intends to make it easier for users to make payments.

However, the Zomato UPI payments feature is currently available only for select users and does not involve a KYC process, thus, eliminating the need to navigate to other payment apps, such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.

“Zomato has a large set of customers that frequently use UPI to make payments for their food orders. We are providing a facility (as technology partner to ICICI) for customers to create a UPI id on Zomato app so that they can make payments seamlessly (without the need to switch apps),” the company was quoted as saying by MoneyControl.