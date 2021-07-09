Zomato IPO To Launch On July 14: All You Need To Know

Mumbai: The food delivery giant Zomato will launch its initial public offering (IPO) subscription from July 14. You’ll get three days to subscribe to the IPO from July 14 to July 16

Zomato was founded in 2008. In India, the startup rivals are Swiggy and Amazon. At present, the company is valued at around $4.2 billion, according to estimates by research firm RedSeer.

Zomato IPO details

Dates: July 14-16, 2021

Anchor placement: July 13, 2021

Issue size: Rs 9,375 crore

Price band: Rs 72-76/share

Face value: Rs 1/share

Bid lot size: 195 shares and multiples thereof

The net proceeds will be used for organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

While 75% of the Zomato IPO will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors can bid for up to 15% shares on offer. Retail investors have 10% of the stock allotted to them. Employees have access to up to 6.5 million shares.

Earlier this week, Zomato had received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the IPO.