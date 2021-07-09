Zomato IPO To Launch On July 14: All You Need To Know
Mumbai: The food delivery giant Zomato will launch its initial public offering (IPO) subscription from July 14. You’ll get three days to subscribe to the IPO from July 14 to July 16
Zomato was founded in 2008. In India, the startup rivals are Swiggy and Amazon. At present, the company is valued at around $4.2 billion, according to estimates by research firm RedSeer.
Zomato IPO details
- Dates: July 14-16, 2021
- Anchor placement: July 13, 2021
- Issue size: Rs 9,375 crore
- Price band: Rs 72-76/share
- Face value: Rs 1/share
- Bid lot size: 195 shares and multiples thereof
The net proceeds will be used for organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.