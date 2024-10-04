New Delhi: Grecia Munoz, the wife of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, has officially changed her name to Gia Goyal on Instagram. The Mexican-born entrepreneur, who recently married Goyal, shared the news with her followers through a series of delightful photos.

Gia Goyal’s Instagram bio now reads, “Born in Mexico, now at home in India,” reflecting her journey and new life in India. The name change signifies her embrace of her new identity and life with Deepinder Goyal.

In her latest Instagram post, Gia shared a carousel of images capturing moments from her life in India. The photos include a candid shot of her and Deepinder laughing over a piece of cake, Gia dressed in traditional Indian attire, and snapshots of her celebrating Holi and exploring Delhi.

The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony, have been the subject of much media attention. Their wedding was followed by a honeymoon in France, and since then, Gia has been sharing glimpses of her life in India, endearing herself to her followers.

Gia, who previously worked as a model, is now focused on her own startup in the luxury consumer products sector. Her transition from Grecia Munoz to Gia Goyal marks a new chapter in her personal and professional life, as she continues to build her brand and support her husband’s ventures.

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato, has also expressed his joy over Gia’s integration into Indian culture and their shared life.

