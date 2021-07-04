Zomato catches up with Odisha CM’s tagline “Apana Mane Khusi Ta?”

Bhubaneswar: While Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik rocked his election campaigns with “Apana Mane Khusi Ta?” (Are you happy), Zomato food delivery service caught with the same.

As per available reports, the food aggregator’s advertisement in Bhubaneswar showcased the tagline of the ruling Chief Minister.

The food delivery service has reportedly adopted Patnaik’s words as its USP for “No Cooking July” which offers 60% off on food items.