Zimbabwe Bus Crash Leaves 35 Killed

Harare: As many as 32 people were killed on Thursday night in an accident in Chipinge in southeastern Zimbabwe. All deceased were identified as members of Zion Christian Church.

State broadcaster ZBC reported Friday that about 40 others were seriously injured in the accident which happened near the Jopa Market at around 11 pm.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained how the accident took place. Indications suggest that the bus was overloaded.

Police personnel have reached the spot and started investigating the incident.