Zilla Parishad Member’s Car Set On Fire By Miscreants In Khurda

Khurda: Unidentified miscreants allegedly set the car on fire of Zone No-9 Zilla Parishad member on Badapokharia Panchayat office premises.

On being informed, police along with fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flame.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation suggests the fallout of past enmity.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.