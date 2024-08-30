Zilla Parishad Member Sasmita Majhi Arrested For Duping Job Aspirants

Malkangiri: The Mathili Police on Friday arrested the Zilla Parishad Member Sasmita Majhi, who had been ousted from the Biju Janata Dal due to her engagement in activities against the public interest, from Jagatsinghpur for her alleged involvement in a fraud case.

Reports claim Sasmita impersonated the kin of VK Pandian to swindle job seekers out of substantial sums of money.

To date, the police have apprehended three individuals, including Sasmita Majhi, on charges of defrauding job seekers by misusing VK Pandian’s name.

The suspects, apprehended across various regions of the state, are Sasmita Majhi, Ramesh Rout, and an accomplice. They stand accused of conning numerous individuals with job offers in return for large amounts of money.

Sources indicate that Ramesh was taken into custody in Bhubaneswar three days before this case. Ramesh and Sasmita allegedly presented themselves as VK Pandian’s confidants, offering jobs for money. Their operation reportedly extended from Kendrapara to Malkangiri, with multiple complaints lodged against them at the Mathili police station.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full scope of their network and the total number of victims defrauded.