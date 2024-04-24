Zilingo ex-CEO Ankiti Bose files FIR against co-founder

New Delhi: Co-founder and ex-CEO of fashion e-commerce startup Zilingo Ankiti Bose filed a criminal complaint against fellow co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya, it was reported. Ankiti Bose pressed charges of ‘cheating’, ‘criminal intimidation’, ‘conspiracy’, and ‘harassment’ in her complaint and alleged that Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya misled her as well as Zilingo’s investors to gain financial advantages.

The Times of India reported citing a ‘six-page complaint’ by Ankiti Bose in which she claimed that the duo had coerced her to give up shares and business under false pretence.

“As the chief operating officer, Aadi Vaidya engaged in misconduct by falsely attributing loss-making deals to me and extending trade credit to various parties in my name. He then used those deals to threaten me by falsely implicating me to investors, despite the fact that all operational dealings were conducted by him in my previous company. I have been threatened, deceived, and had errors attributed to me in order for Vaidya to fraudulently acquire my shares, which are valued at multiple crores,” she said as per the TOI report.

Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya were “sneaky and shady” and hid various company-related data and information, she alleged.